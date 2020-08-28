25-year-old woman shot to death on Indy’s northeast side; security guard detained

INDIANAPOLIS – A 25-year-old woman is dead after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the 4100 block of Brentwood Drive, near 42nd and Post, just after 12 a.m.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer told our crew at the scene a 25-year-old woman had been shot, and she was transported to Eskenazi Hospital. Despite the best medical treatment, she died from her injuries.

IMPD is also investigating a nearby car fire they say is connected to the shooting. Police told us the car belonged to a security guard who is one of several people detained by police for questioning. The security guard had been hired by an area housing complex.

UPDATE: a private security guard hired by an area housing complex was detained for their involvement in last night's shooting at 42nd & Brentwood. We can confirm that no IMPD officers were involved in the incident. pic.twitter.com/Gsr8vPaTrX — IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 28, 2020

The 4100 block of Brentwood Drive is the location of several shootings in recent months. In June, two men were shot, and one of the victims, 46-year-old Ronald Morris, died. Also on July 29, 23-year-old Shawn Hicks, Jr. died after being shot in the leg.

Police haven’t made any arrests in those cases.