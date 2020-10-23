2,519 new coronavirus cases, 27 additional deaths announced by ISDH

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,519 new positive coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the state’s total to 157,713.

Those new cases were reported to ISDH between Oct. 10-16 following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

ISDH also announced 27 additional confirmed deaths from coronavirus, bringing Indiana’s total to 3,858. The new deaths were reported to ISDH from Sept. 8 – Oct. 22.

ISDH dashboard data indicated a 7-day unique individual positivity rate of 13%, with a cumulative rate of 9.8% positive.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates a 7-day all-test positivity rate of 6.9%, with a cumulative rate of 5.8% positive.

According to the data, 31,338 new tests were administered statewide, with the total number of tests at 2,642,522.

ISDH says 30.8% of ICU beds and 77.9% of ventilators are available across the state.

Marion County reported a total of 25,392 cases and 789 coronavirus deaths to date, the most in the state.

The agency also is reporting 234 total probable deaths in Indiana. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The state Department of Health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at the following locations:

Crown Point

Lake County Health Department

2900 W. 93rd Ave.

Marion

Grant County Fairgrounds

1403 IN-18

Bedford

First Assembly of God

2601 27th St.

Rockport

Lincolnland Economic Development Corp.

2792 N US-231

To find other testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.