28-year-old Mooresville woman dead after single-vehicle crash in White County

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A 28-year-old Mooresville woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash just after midnight Sunday in White County, according to Indiana State Police.

A preliminary investigation by state police shows that a 2005 Ford Focus was traveling south bound on I-65 in the left lane when for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the east side of the roadway. The vehicle came back onto the roadway, across the southbound lanes and into the right ditch near the 190 mile-marker, which caused it to roll several times.

The driver — identified as Lindsay Estep — was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. EMS took her to IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, where she later died.