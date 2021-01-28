2,890 new coronavirus cases, 34 additional deaths announced in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,890 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 34 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 8.9%, with a cumulative rate of 10.7% positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, ISDH has reported 619,995 total positive cases and 9,504 total deaths in Indiana. There are also 375 probable COVID-19 deaths.

As of January 25, the ISDH County Metric map shows 8 in Yellow, 79 in Orange and 5 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 1,915 total COVID-19 patients: 1,505 confirmed and 410 under investigation.

ISDH says 30.4% of ICU beds and 75.6% of ventilators are available across the state.

To find testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers aged 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Visit OurShot.In.Gov or call 211 to schedule the required appointment.

As of Thursday, 503,116 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 122,254 are fully vaccinated.