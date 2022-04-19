CARMEL, Ind. — For the second time this month, a baby has been surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box in Carmel.

Officials said the child was surrendered last week.

The Safe Haven Baby Box is located at the Carmel Fire Department Station #45 on North College Avenue.

A baby boy was surrendered at the same location earlier this month.

Not only is it the second child surrendered there this month, but it’s also just the second time this same Safe Haven Baby Box has been utilized by a parent in crisis.

Indiana has now seen three surrenders this month alone inside Baby Boxes, which is a first for the organization.

More details about this latest surrender will be shared during a press conference on Wednesday, April 20 at 10 a.m.