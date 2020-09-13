3 adults & 3 children hospitalized after crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A car crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis sent six people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

Officials say a sedan and SUV traveling near West 62nd Street and Cooper Road collided just after midnight.

Four people were trapped inside one of the vehicles, with a total of six patients transported to area hospitals.

It took rescue personnel more than a half hour to extricate all four victims who were entrapped.

Of the six victims, three were adults and three were children.

Medics say one adult and one child were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The other four victims are currently stable in area hospitals.

IMPD is currently investigating the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.