MARION, Ind. — Two adults and a juvenile face charges after a shooting in Marion Saturday morning, according to the Marion Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of South Brownlee for a shooting call around 11:18 a.m. Saturday and located a man who stated he was changing a tire when a black Chrysler sedan pulled up next to him.

The man told investigators that three people exited the vehicle, two of which pulled handguns and started shooting at him. The victim went behind his vehicle for safety and returned fire at the people.

The victim’s friend heard the gunshots and saw on his security camera that his friend was

being shot. The resident retrieved his gun and fired one round at the suspect vehicle.

After an investigation, the department identified two suspects involved in the incident. Two 21-year-olds, Jaikell Johnson, and Ronald Payton, have warrants for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon in relation to the incident.

Investigators learned that Johnson had obtained treatment for a gunshot wound in Anderson, Indiana, and had left the hospital before officers could contact him.

Police were then notified that another person with a gunshot was at a hospital for treatment. They found a 17-year-old male suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators said that the male matched the description of one of the suspect shooters in this case.

The juvenile was released to police custody later after his treatment, where they are being held on the charge of Conspiracy to commit murder, a Level 1 felony, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.

No charges were filed against the victim or the victim’s friend as they acted in self-defense.