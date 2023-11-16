CASS COUNTY, Ind. — Three people are in custody after being charged with dealing resulting in death, Logansport police confirmed Thursday night.

40-year-old Amber Bradley, 28-year-old Kayla Lincoln and 37-year-old Anton Matthews were arrested and transported to the Cass County Jail on Nov. 16, LPD said.

(From left to right) Booking photos of Kayla Lincoln, Ambery Bradley and Anton Matthews.

The arrests originated from a police investigation into an overdose death that reportedly occurred on Sept. 2 of this year, LPD said. All three were taken into custody without incident.

The Cass County Drug Task Force and Indiana State Police also assisted in the investigation.