3 dead after crash in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on State Road 67 in Delaware County.

Authorities responded to the crash on SR 67, north of County Road 600 West, at around 9:40 a.m.

Indiana State Police say a preliminary crash investigation shows a maroon 2010 Ford Flex was traveling northbound on SR 67, and a black 2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling southbound. The Ford Flex then crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane, where it struck the Ford F-150.

The driver of the Ford Flex was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to state police. ISP says the driver and passenger in the Ford F-150 were both properly restrained but still suffered fatal injuries. All three were pronounced dead at the scene by the Delaware County coroner.

The occupants of the Ford F-150 have been identified as 64-year-old Benjamin Roger Wilber and his wife, 68-year-old Brenda Kay Wilber — both of Muncie. The driver of the Ford Flex was identified as 30-year-old Brandon Andre Williams — of Griffith, Indiana.

ISP added drugs and alcohol are not suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.