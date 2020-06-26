3 dead after Friday morning crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in rural Miami County Friday morning.

The crash happened on State Road 19 south of County Road 500 South just before noon Friday. Douglas Clinkenbeard was driving northbound when, for some reason, he went off the east side of the road.

Police say Clinkenbeard overcorrected, leading him to cross the center line and hit Nicholas Miller’s vehicle. Clinkenbeard was ejected from his vehicle. Police say he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Clinkenbeard and Miller were pronounded dead at the schene. Paige Williamson, a passenger in Miller’s vehicle, also died at the scene. Police say Miller and Williamson were wearing their seatbealts, but the impact was too severe to prevent their deaths.

While the crash remains under investigation as of the time of this report, police believe excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash.