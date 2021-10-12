3 dead in wrong-way crash on I-65 in Crothersville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deadly Crothersville crash

Photo via Indiana State Police

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Three people died after a driver going in the wrong direction on a southern Indiana highway struck another vehicle head-on.

Kaitlyn Schindler, 25, was southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 about 12:30 a.m. Monday near Crothersville when the Jeep Compass she was driving hit a Dodge Durango, Indiana State Police said.

Schindler of Marysville and the Durango’s driver, 26-year-old Chelsea Jo Boston of Columbus, were killed. Also killed was 21-year-old Tapanga Eudy of Columbus, who was a rear-seat passenger in the Durango.

A 25-year-old passenger in the Durango’s front seat was injured.

Police were investigating if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fall Fun Near Me

When are communities Trick or Treating this year?

Latest News

More News