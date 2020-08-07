3 from Atlanta arrested, charged in alleged Noblesville fraud case

Warren S. Tillery (left), Sherri M. Bordeaux (middle) and Samuel D. Hackney (right) (booking photos provided by Noblesville Police Department)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Three Atlanta residents are behind bars in Hamilton County after an alleged string of fraud incidents.

The Noblesville Police Department (NPD) and Fishers police received complaints of potential fraud occurring in both Noblesville and Fishers early in the day of Wednesday, August 5.

Reports said several checks had been cashed at local banks after the recipient’s name and dollar amount had been altered.

Authorities worked with local banks and sent an informational bulletin around the area warning of the suspicious activity.

Police said alert employees at the Star Financial Bank at E. 146th Street in Noblesville became suspicious when the alleged suspects from the bulletin came to their location and tried to make a transaction.

Bank officials responded by contacting the police and NPD officers were dispatched around 4:36 p.m. on a report of a possible fraud in progress.

Fishers police arrived first on the scene and located the alleged suspects in a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe with Florida registration plates.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested and filed preliminary charges against 44-year-old Warren S. Tillery, 28-year-old Sherri M. Bordeaux and 48-year-old Samuel D. Hackney, all from Atlanta, Georgia.

Tillery faces preliminary charges of possession of false government issued identification and false identity statement.

Bordeaux faces preliminary charges of possession of false government issued identification, false identity statement and identify deception.

Hackney faces preliminary charges of synthetic identity deception, possession of false government issued identification and false identity statement.

NPD said all three suspects were booked in the Hamilton County Jail.

The United States Postal Inspection Services is also a part of this ongoing investigation. Investigators are encouraging citizens to be attentive to their bank records especially with respect to transactions that occurred over the past couple of days.

Authorities said if you notice any inconsistencies with your bank records, please contact Noblesville police at 317.776.6371.