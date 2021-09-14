3 hospitalized after crash in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Brownsburg, according to the Brownsburg Fire Territory.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, responders were called to a crash at East US. 136 and North 550 East.

BFT said two of the three people taken to the hospital suffered serious injuries, and a fourth patient was released on scene.

Authorities have not offered details on what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

This story will be updated once more information is available.