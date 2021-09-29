3 hospitalized after unsecured mattress causes crash on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized after a serious crash on I-65 Wednesday afternoon, costing thousands of dollars in damage.

A preliminary investigation found the cause to be an improperly secured box spring mattress on top of an SUV.

According to the Indiana State Police report, an SUV was driving northbound on I-65 with the mattress on the roof, followed by a passenger car driven by the SUV driver’s friend.

When the mattress fell off the roof into the center lane, the driver of the passenger car stopped behind the mattress, and the SUV pulled to the right shoulder. The drivers both exited their vehicles to retrieve the mattress, and during this time another northbound car came and struck the back of the passenger car that had stopped in the middle lane.

The collision caused the parked passenger car to strike both men retrieving the mattress, while a third car came and immediately struck the two crashed vehicles in the roadway.

The two men who were struck along with the driver of one of the other vehicles were transported to area hospitals, with the status of their injuries unknown at this time.