INDIANAPOLIS – Three men are in critical condition after a shooting occurred downtown early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the Hampton Inn in the area of S. Meridian Street and W. Maryland Street at around 3:30 a.m.

Police found 3 men with gunshot wounds and they were later taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting was a result of an incident from another location.

Officers believe the individuals came to the second location where the shooting took place outside the Hampton Inn.

Police have no suspects at this time, but stated they do have multiple witnesses.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.