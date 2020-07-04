3 injured in 2 shootings within half an hour

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to two separate shootings within a half-hour of each other Saturday.

The department said the first shooting happened was reported at 3:25 p.m. in the 3100 block of Moller Road. Two people were injured in that shooting and were listed in a stable condition.

The second shooting was reported at 3:44 p.m. in the 3600 block of East 10th Street. The victim in that shooting was also listed in a stable condition.

This is preliminary information and will be updated as information becomes available.