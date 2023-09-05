INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving three vehicles and an Indianapolis police patrol car left three people, including an IMPD officer, injured Tuesday afternoon on Indy’s northwest side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. in response to a personal injury accident at the intersection of W. 56th Street and Georgetown Road.

An IMPD officer and two other individuals were transported to area hospitals for treatment, IMPD said. They were all reported to be awake and breathing.

IMPD noted that all drivers will undergo a blood draw as part of the standard procedure following a serious bodily injury accident.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area as the cause of the crash remains under investigation.