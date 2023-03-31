INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters are investigating an overnight mobile home fire that entrapped and injured 3 people.

According to Capt. Eric Banister of Wayne Township Fire Department, firefighters responded to a mobile home fire at the 1200 block of Rushmore Blvd E where they found three people trapped.

Two victims were removed by firefighters, and one was able to self-extricate.

All three victims were injured with one being in critical condition, according to Banister. They were transported to a downtown hospital.

None of the fire crews were injured in this fire. They are still investigating the cause of the fire.