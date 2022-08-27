NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section.

Police and security in the venue responded and began exiting people from the area.

Gates were opened, including non-public exits, and people self-evacuated, police said.

Officers swept the area and found no weapons.

Three minor injuries were reported and they were taken to area hospitals.

No other information has been provided. This story will be updated when new information becomes available.