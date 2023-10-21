INDIANAPOLIS – A man and woman were seriously injured, while a man was slightly injured in a house fire Saturday morning on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, fire crews were called to the 800 block of North Oakland Avenue on the report of a residence fire. First responders reported fire in the second floor of the residence.

IFD says a woman jumped from the second story of the house on a neighbor’s air condition unit, while another man evacuated the front door, which was on fire.

Both were taken to area hospitals in serious condition and another man went to get checked for possible smoke inhalation.

A resident told fire officials that he was cooking when a blanket caught fire in an upstairs bedroom.

There were no working smoke alarms in the house, according to IFD.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information is available.