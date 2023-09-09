INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after three people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning on Indy’s near west side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 500 block of North Tremont Street, which is near Michigan Street.

Police located three people who had been shot. One person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, while two other people were transported in stable condition.

No additional information was made available.

