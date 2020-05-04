3 injured including 1 firefighter in Brownsburg house fire

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Three people including a firefighter were injured in a residence fire in Brownsburg late Sunday.

About 11 p.m., firefighters were called to the 200 block of Dover Rd., the scene of a house fire with heavy damage to the garage and roof areas. Authorities say two residents of the home were injured–one slightly, the other with more significant injuries. The firefighter suffered slight injuries and was treated on-scene by a medic.

A nearby water main broke about the same time as the fire, but a fire department spokesperson said the break did not impact their fire-fighting effort. A utility crew was on-scene working to repair the break.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. No damage estimate was given.