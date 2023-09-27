INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that killed three people Tuesday night on Indy’s east side.

ISP say that at approximately 9:37p.m. a state trooper attempted to pull over a Dodge Challenger for reckless driving near E Washington and Mitthoeffer rd. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit continued heading east into rural Hancock County.

According to State Police, several officers from ISP and other agencies were unable to get into position to deploy stop sticks.

At 9:50p.m., the troopers involved made the decision to terminate the pursuit due to the factors that the suspect was driving aggressively and the suspect turned around to leave the rural, low populated area, and headed back toward Indianapolis.

At 9:55p.m., ISP dispatchers overheard a radio transmission from the Indianapolis Fire Department about a crash near 10th and Mitthoefer. Due to the recent pursuit, troopers responded to the crash.

Upon arrival, troopers found three people critically injured and two heavily damaged vehicles, one of the vehicles being the Challenger involved in the earlier pursuit.

According to State Police, a woman was critically injured and transported to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. There were also three people inside the Challenger, all heavenly entrapped in the vehicle. Two of the three were taken to the hospital where they later died at the hospital.

ISP conducted a preliminary investigation of the crash and determined that the Challenger failed to stop at a red light and struck another vehicle, that was driven by the woman that died at the hospital, at an extremely high speed.

The driver of the Challenger only suffered minor injuries, and was arrested on preliminary charges.