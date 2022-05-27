INDIANAPOLIS — The Jif Peanut Butter salmonella outbreak investigation continues to have a trickle-down effect, prompting another 3 product recalls.

The latest recalls involve two snack boxes and chocolates. All three products somehow involve Jif peanut butter. The peanut butter was recalled after multiple reports of people that ate peanut butter before becoming ill with salmonella.

The latest recalls come from Bix Produce Company, A G Specialty Foods Inc., and Euphoria Chocolate Company. The products include an egg and cheese curds power box, a variety of snack products, and several varieties of chocolate.

Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box

Bix Produce Company of Little Canada, MN, is recalling its 5 ounce packages of “Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box” and “Egg and Cheese Curds snack box”. The recalled products have a 7-days shelf life and were distributed in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota in retail settings.

Brand Product Pack Size UPC Use By Dates Range Included States Jack&Olive Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box 5 oz. 8 46709 00570 6 04/18/2022-05/31/2022 MN, WI, IA, SD, ND Created Fresh! Egg and Cheese Curds Snack Box 5 oz. 8 46709 00570 6 04/18/2022-05/31/2022 MN, WI, IA, SD, ND

The product comes in a 5-ounce, clear plastic package marked with a “Sell By” date ranging from 04/18/22 to 05/31/2022 printed on the bottom of the individual packages.

Variety of products from A G Specialty Foods

A G Specialty Foods Inc of Happy Valley, Oregon is recalling a variety of of perishable products that contain Jif Peanut Butter. These include “The Goods” Snack Pack, We Be PB & Jammin’ Snack Box, Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam Old Fashioned White Bread, and Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam White Bread.

The products have 7-14 days shelf life and were distributed in Oregon and Washington to distributors, retailers and foodservice companies from 05/11/2022 through 05/23/2022 with Lot Codes from 129 to 141.

Produced By Product Pack

Size UPC Use By Dates Range Included States A G Specialty Foods ”The Goods” Snack Pack 8oz 8 40152 41145 9 05/16/2022

06/03/2022 OR, WA A G Specialty Foods Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam Old Fashioned White Bread 6.5oz 8 40152 42409 1 05/06/2022 –

06/03/2022 OR, WA A G Specialty Foods Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam White Bread 6.5oz 8 40152 47409 6 05/16/2022-

06/03/2022 OR, WA A G Specialty Foods We BE PB & Jammin’ Snack Box 6oz 8 40152 41140 4 05/16/2022-

06/03/2022 OR, WA

Euphoria chocolates

Euphoria Chocolate Company of Eugene,OR is recalling several chocolate products that contain Jif peanut butter. The products include Peanut Butter Classic Truffles, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways.

The recalled products have a one-month shelf life for the Peanut Butter Classic Truffles and eight months shelf life for both the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways. They were sold from Euphoria Chocolate store’s display case and distributed in Oregon to retailers and supermarkets from 02/17/2022 to 05/20/2022.

Brand Product Pack

Size UPC Best By Dates Range Distributed in State Euphoria Chocolate Peanut Butter Classic Truffles 12pk 12 5046907226 03/15/2022 –

06/20/2022 OR Euphoria Chocolate Peanut Butter Classic Truffles 64pk 64 5046907225 03/15/2022 –

06/20/2022 OR Euphoria Chocolate Dark Chocolate

Peanut Butter

Meltaways 70 5046901342 10/16/2022 –

01/10/2023 OR Euphoria Chocolate Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways 70 5046901343 10/16/2022 –

01/10/2023 OR

For all of the recalled products, people should not consume them. They should either throw them out or return them where they bought them. Anyone who has salmonella symptoms should contact their health care provider. They can report a complaint or adverse event to the FDA by:

Calling an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator if they wish to speak directly to a person about their problem.

Completing an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online.

Completing a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA.

Anyone with questions can visit Jif’s website or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET.