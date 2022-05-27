INDIANAPOLIS — The Jif Peanut Butter salmonella outbreak investigation continues to have a trickle-down effect, prompting another 3 product recalls.

The latest recalls involve two snack boxes and chocolates. All three products somehow involve Jif peanut butter. The peanut butter was recalled after multiple reports of people that ate peanut butter before becoming ill with salmonella.

The latest recalls come from Bix Produce Company, A G Specialty Foods Inc., and Euphoria Chocolate Company. The products include an egg and cheese curds power box, a variety of snack products, and several varieties of chocolate.

Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box

Bix Produce Company of Little Canada, MN, is recalling its 5 ounce packages of “Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box” and “Egg and Cheese Curds snack box”. The recalled products have a 7-days shelf life and were distributed in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota in retail settings.

BrandProductPack SizeUPCUse By Dates RangeIncluded States
Jack&OliveEgg and Cheese Curds Power Box5 oz.8 46709 00570 604/18/2022-05/31/2022MN, WI, IA, SD, ND
Created Fresh!Egg and Cheese Curds Snack Box5 oz.8 46709 00570 604/18/2022-05/31/2022MN, WI, IA, SD, ND

The product comes in a 5-ounce, clear plastic package marked with a “Sell By” date ranging from 04/18/22 to 05/31/2022 printed on the bottom of the individual packages.

Variety of products from A G Specialty Foods

A G Specialty Foods Inc of Happy Valley, Oregon is recalling a variety of of perishable products that contain Jif Peanut Butter. These include “The Goods” Snack Pack, We Be PB & Jammin’ Snack Box, Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam Old Fashioned White Bread, and Peanut Butter Strawberry Jam White Bread.

The products have 7-14 days shelf life and were distributed in Oregon and Washington to distributors, retailers and foodservice companies from 05/11/2022 through 05/23/2022 with Lot Codes from 129 to 141.

Produced ByProductPack
Size		UPCUse By Dates RangeIncluded States
A G Specialty Foods”The Goods” Snack Pack8oz8 40152 41145 905/16/2022
06/03/2022		OR, WA
A G Specialty FoodsPeanut Butter Strawberry Jam Old Fashioned White Bread6.5oz8 40152 42409 105/06/2022 –
06/03/2022		OR, WA
A G Specialty FoodsPeanut Butter Strawberry Jam White Bread6.5oz8 40152 47409 605/16/2022-
06/03/2022		OR, WA
A G Specialty FoodsWe BE PB & Jammin’ Snack Box6oz8 40152 41140 405/16/2022-
06/03/2022		OR, WA

Euphoria chocolates

Euphoria Chocolate Company of Eugene,OR is recalling several chocolate products that contain Jif peanut butter. The products include Peanut Butter Classic Truffles, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways.

The recalled products have a one-month shelf life for the Peanut Butter Classic Truffles and eight months shelf life for both the Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways.  They were sold from Euphoria Chocolate store’s display case and distributed in Oregon to retailers and supermarkets from 02/17/2022 to 05/20/2022.

BrandProductPack
Size		UPCBest By Dates RangeDistributed in State
Euphoria ChocolatePeanut Butter Classic Truffles 12pk12504690722603/15/2022 –
06/20/2022		OR
Euphoria ChocolatePeanut Butter Classic Truffles 64pk64504690722503/15/2022 –
06/20/2022		OR
Euphoria ChocolateDark Chocolate
Peanut Butter
Meltaways		70504690134210/16/2022 –
01/10/2023		OR
Euphoria ChocolateMilk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways70504690134310/16/2022 –
01/10/2023		OR

For all of the recalled products, people should not consume them. They should either throw them out or return them where they bought them. Anyone who has salmonella symptoms should contact their health care provider. They can report a complaint or adverse event to the FDA by:

Anyone with questions can visit Jif’s website or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET.