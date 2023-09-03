INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating one person died and two other people were injured in a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side early Sunday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of West 37th Street on the report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located three people who had been shot.

Two of those victims were transported to area hospitals in critical condition. One of the victims was pronounced dead shortly arriving. Meanwhile, a third victim was transported in stable condition.

No additional was immediately made available by investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information has been made available.