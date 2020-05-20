3 suspects in custody after shots fired at officer during chase on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three suspects are in police custody after shots were fired at an officer’s car during a chase on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

It started as a police pursuit in the 4000 block of Lafayette Road. An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer saw a car driving recklessly on Lafayette Road near I-65. The officer tried to pull the car over, but the car sped away.

IMPD says shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle at the officer’s car, and it was hit by two rounds.

The car led officers to a neighborhood on 52nd Street near Lakeside Manor Boulevard.

There were three people in the car, and they all got out and tried to run away.

IMPD caught one suspect right away. They say he is a 17-year-old male. Officers caught the two other suspects a short time later with the help of two drones. IMPD had one drone, and Speedway police provided a second drone.

Police are trying to figure out why they fled from officers and if the car was stolen.

Photo from scene on May 19, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

