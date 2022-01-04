3-year-old killed in interstate crash near Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ind. — A child is dead and two adults injured after a pickup truck struck a disabled car that police reported was partially in the roadway.

According to Indiana State Police, state troopers received a call around 9:47 a.m. of a disabled car that was partially in the left lane of Interstate 65 near mile marker 86. While en route, dispatchers began receiving numerous calls that a serious crash had just occurred at the same location.

Troopers arrived to find a car with heavy damage to the rear-end and a young child trapped in a car seat within the vehicle. The 3-year-old was removed and quickly transported to an area hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Police investigators determined the car had stopped for unknown reasons in the left lane of the interstate and was struck from behind by a northbound traveling pickup truck.

Police said both the driver of the car and the driver of the pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-65 were closed for nearly four hours during the investigation as wreckage was removed.