3-year-old liver transplant recipient shares story during Pediatric Transplant Week

INDIANAPOLIS– Birthdays are a big deal for one Hoosier family after nearly losing their daughter to a rare liver disease. Now, they’re sharing their story in the hopes of inspiring more people to become organ donors.

At just two months old, Audrey Robertson was diagnosed with a rare liver disease and placed on the transplant list.

After several months, her family got a call they’ll never forget– they had found a match.

On Tuesday, Audrey reunited with the transplant surgeon that saved her life, Dr. Richard Mangus.

“To see her and Dr. Mangus side by side, I’ve been holding back tears because those are the hands that saver her life,” Audrey’s mom, Evalyn, said.

“We need every single person to be an organ donor,” Dr. Mangus said. “There are tens of thousands of people waiting for transplants.”

Audrey turned three in January and is happy and healthy thanks to a lifesaving donation.