3,191 new coronavirus cases, 88 additional deaths announced in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 3,191 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 88 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 15.9%, with a cumulative rate of 10.9% positive.

As of January 4, the ISDH County Metric map shows 35 in Orange and 57 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,515 total COVID-19 patients: 2,214 confirmed and 301 under investigation.

ISDH says 26.3% of ICU beds and 73.1% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, or to find other testing sites around the state, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.