INDIANAPOLIS — 32 people have been arrested in a child sex sting, according to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sting was operated from Tuesday, April 18 – Thursday, April 20 and setup by the members of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin Police Department, and the Edinburgh Police Department.

“Together we are dedicated to protecting our youth and our community from these ruthless predators,” said Chief Kirby Cochran. “We will continue to partner and work tirelessly to bring these folks to justice. The protection of our youth in our communities is paramount and our continued commitment to these operations will not waiver. We truly appreciate the hard work and dedication of our teams of dedicated officers who work tirelessly to bring these perpetrators to justice.”

The investigation was operated in the 300 block of E. Countyline Rd. in Greenwood. Although the arrested people are from all around the state including Avon, Beech Grove, Brownsburg, Cicero, Columbus, Crawfordsville, Dayton, Fairland, Fishers, Homecroft, Indianapolis, and Marion. One man is also from Hermitage, Tennessee. The individual mugshots and charges are listed below.

“We are committed to protecting the children of our county by putting a stop to the sick and perverted practice of soliciting children for sex,” said Prosecutor Lance Hamner.

Since December of 2020, a total of 81 suspects have been arrested in child sex stings initiated by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin Police Department and the Edinburgh Police Department. They plan to continue the operations.

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023 the following people were arrested:

Michael Alan Tooker Jr., 32, of Indianapolis arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

William Raymond Willis, 59, of Marion arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

Drew A. Wilde, 34, of Indianapolis arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

Adam Shaffer, 40, of Crawfordsville arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony and Possession of Marijuana a Misdemeanor.

Terry E. Rickman, 34, of Homecroft arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony, Dissemination of Harmful Matter, a Level 6 Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Misdemeanor, and Possession of Marijuana, a Misdemeanor.

Steven Ralph Lewis, 62, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony, Dissemination of Harmful Matter to Juvenile, a Level 6 Felony.

Christopher S. Busch, 55, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

David Frazee, 32, of Fishers was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

Frantziou Delcine, 53, of Indianapolis was arrested on Prostitution, a misdemeanor.

Benjamin Robert McCartney, 26, of Brownsburg was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony, Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 6 Felony, Possession of Marijuana, a Misdemeanor, and Possession of Paraphernalia, a Misdemeanor.

Sean Atkinson, 33, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

On Wednesday, April 19, 2023 the following people were arrested:

Matthew J. Mueller, 45, of Cicero was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

Richard J. Cummings, 65, of Beech Grove arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

Herman R. Sanchez, 32, of Columbus was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony, and Prostitution, a Misdemeanor.

Rolando A. Cuahuizo, 33, was arrested Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

Fred Krispen Haas, 41, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony, Dissemination of Harmful Matter to Juvenile, a Level 6 Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Level 6 Felony, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Misdemeanor, and Possession of Marijuana, a Misdemeanor.

Matthew D. McMahon, 37, of Fairland was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

Mekhi Dupre Lewis, 23, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

Oluwaseyanu Akinola Afolabi, 24, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 5 Felony, Prostitution, a Misdemeanor, and Possession of Marijuana, a Misdemeanor.

Tyrone J. Davidson, 48, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony and Possession of Marijuana, a Misdemeanor.

Michael Shawn Milligan, 58, of Dayton was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony and Dissemination of Harmful Matter to Juvenile, a Level 6 Felony.

Nicolas Isiah Washington, 23, of Avon was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

Werner Najarro Casasola, 36, of Hermitage, Tennessee was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony and Prostitution, a Misdemeanor.

Bryan Parker, 43, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

On Thursday, April 20, 2023 the following people were arrested:

Alexander Juarez-Aguilar, 21, of Indianapolis was arrested Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony and Possession of Marijuana, a Misdemeanor.

Nicolai Bright, 34, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony, Prostitution, a Misdemeanor and Possession of Marijuana, a Misdemeanor.

Eustace Lorenz Ellis, 26, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony, Possession of Marijuana, a Misdemeanor, Possession of Paraphernalia, a Misdemeanor, and Synthetic Urine, a Misdemeanor.

Skanioyevensky M. Bien-Aime, 21, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony.

Adan Pablo Mateo, 32, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony, and Making an Unlawful Proposition, a Misdemeanor.

Sean Andrew Montgomery, 25, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony and Prostitution, a Misdemeanor.

Martin Alvarez-Rodriguez, 35, of Indianapolis was arrested for Prostitution, a Misdemeanor.

Joshua Davis Denney, 39, of Indianapolis was arrested for Child Solicitation, a Level 4 Felony, and Possession of Marijuana, a Misdemeanor.