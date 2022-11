RICHMOND, Ind. — One person was killed in a shooting in Richmond overnight Saturday, police confirmed.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers got a report of a shooting around 1:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of North I Street.

Police found the victim, Nicholas F. Lakes, 33, deceased when they arrived.

Someone in red clothing with a mask on was described as running away from the scene before police got there.

Anyone with information should call RPD at 765-983-7247.