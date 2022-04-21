FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Four children have died after fire consumed a mobile home off Dupont Road early Thursday.

Fire crews were called around 8:30 a.m. to a home in the 4700 block of Grassy Lane, in the Dupont Estates community off East Dupont Road near North Clinton Street.

Fort Wayne firefighters battle a fire in a mobile home in the 4700 block of Grassy Lane on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Fire officials confirmed to WANE 15 later that four children died in the blaze. The victims ranged in ages from 1 to 7.

Four adults were hospitalized.

Few details were immediately available.

At least two fire engines and several firefighters could be seen working at the scene. The mobile home appeared to have sustained heavy fire damage.

Two vehicles were in the driveway, with a large blue tarp covering the front end of a pickup.

It’s not yet known what caused the blaze.