Details released following series of Indy shootings that left 4 people dead in span of 90 minutes

INDIANAPOLIS — A violent night left four people dead around Indianapolis. The shootings took place over a span of just 90 minutes on Tuesday night.

Police believe a birthday party led to a fight at the Welcome Inn motel and escalated to gunfire that left two people dead.

That was just the first in a series of shootings that left multiple families to mourn the loss of their loved ones.

One mother returned home Tuesday night at 13th and Denny and saw police lights. The woman quickly realized her son had been murdered just a few blocks from their home.

“I walked down the street to see what was going on and found out it was my son laying on the ground dead,” said Helania Jones.

Earlier this year, in late April, Helania’s son survived after being shot in the leg in a separate shooting near E. 10th street. So far police aren’t sure what led to the death of Helania’s 34-year-old Fabian Morgan on Tuesday.

Family approved picture of Fabian Morgan

“I pretty much don’t know anything,” said Jones. “I need answers. I need them bad.”

That killing took place just 30 minutes after three people were shot, two fatally, during a birthday party at the Welcome Inn near 30th and Shadeland.

“It’s frustrating for our officers to know juveniles and young adults are renting out hotel rooms for parties and inherently they turn into violence,” said IMPD East District Commander Richard Riddle.

In fact, in early August multiple people were hurt in a different shooting at the same motel. Police reports show IMPD conducted probation compliance checks at the property weeks later, but even that didn’t prevent the killings.

“We have to work on better ways locally to go after these hotel owners that are blatantly oblivious to things occurring on their property,” said Riddle.

Finally, around midnight Tuesday night, a woman was found shot to death in a car on a rural stretch of E. Troy on the southeast side.

That victim has been identified by family as Jerica Mitchell.

Family approved picture of Jerica Mitchell

“All I want is the murders around here to stop. Everyone needs to stop killing each other,” said Jones. “If you’re gonna fight, then fight, but don’t take a person’s life because life is valuable.”

Police say the suspected shooters at the motel stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators, but so far no arrests have been made in any of the four homicides.

Anyone with information on any of those cases can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS and remain anonymous.