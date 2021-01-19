4 from Morgantown arrested on drug charges

(left to right) Darrell Hayworth, Beth Hayworth, Darrell Hayworth Jr. and Kelsey Wootton booking photos provided by Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.– The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrests of four people from Morgantown on drug-related charges Sunday.

“Drugs destroy families and communities,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Major Chris Lane. “JNET and your Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office will continue pursuing those who distribute and abuse dangerous drugs in Bartholomew County.”

The sheriff’s department said around 11:05 p.m. Sunday, deputies were sent to a hotel on N. U.S. 31 for a welfare check.

Deputies reported seeing a woman inside a hotel room holding a bag of narcotics. A search warrant was requested and served, and deputies found multiple drug-related items inside including around six grams of heroin, three grams of methamphetamine and syringes.

Authorities said room renters Darrell Hayworth, 59, and Beth Hayworth, 59, both of Morgantown, were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and face preliminary charges of possession of heroin, methamphetamine, syringes and maintaining a common nuisance.

Darrell Hayworth Jr., 36, and Kelsey Wootton, 26, also of Morgantown, face a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance.