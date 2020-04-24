4-H events in June to be postponed, held virtually; county fairs make announcements

4-H contestants groom horses at the Iowa State Fair on August 8, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. – The 4-H is a US youth organization that focuses on engaging youths through agriculturally focused learning programs. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Purdue Extension announced Friday that all in-person 4-H events and camps scheduled through June will be postponed or done virtually.

The organization said due to the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the existing ban on face-to-face events has been extended through June 30.

The following statewide events: 4-H Academy @ Purdue, Indiana 4-H Round-Up, State 4-H Junior Leader Conference and the State 4-H Band and 4-H Chorus, will be replaced with virtual programming.

4-H fairs, 4-H events at county fairs, and 4-H camps scheduled for June 2020 will be postponed or delivered virtually.

Purdue Extension said the decision was not made easily, but their priority is the health and safety of the participants, volunteers, employees, and communities.

Purdue Extension released the following statement:

Although we may not be able to celebrate in June as expected, the decision to postpone our celebrations or celebrate in a virtual format will be made at the county level. Over the next couple of weeks, county 4-H Educators and 4-H Councils will be deciding whether 4-H events will be postponed or delivered virtually, in consultation with county Extension Boards and Fair Boards. 4-H Youth Development will continue to provide opportunities for youth to learn, grow, develop skills, and showcase and celebrate their achievements. COVID-19 has challenged our traditional way of life. We will confront this challenge. We will innovate, try new things, and relate to each other in new ways. We will harness the resilience and determination 4-H has taught us. We will stand in awe of the young people we serve as they do the same. Our hearts are heavy as we are asked to postpone for another day and for the greater good, the events and experiences we treasure; the traditions that knit our communities together.

Other county fairs have also made announcements this year’s events, including the Hancock County Fair being officially postponed to July 10-17, and the Grant County Fair along with the Wayne County Fair have been cancelled.

As of Friday, April 24, the Marion County Fair scheduled to begin June 19 is still taking place, as well as the Indiana State Fair set for August 7.