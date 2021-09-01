4 hospitalized after crash in Bartholomew County

Scene (Photo By Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office)

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Four people were hospitalized — including two juveniles — after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Bartholomew County, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened shortly before 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of East 300 South and South 900 East.

BCSO says one driver was taken by lifeline to University of Louisville Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle and two juveniles were taken by ambulance to Columbus Regional Hospital.

An initial investigation shows that one driver pulled into the intersection and failed to yield the right of way as the other driver was traveling on E. 300 S., according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

“This is the third serious traffic collision we have had in as many days here in Bartholomew County,” said Major Chris Lane. “Please adhere to traffic control devices such as stop signs. They are there for a reason and can prevent serious injury or death.”