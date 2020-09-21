4 houses burn in Bloomington; 3 suffer ‘heavy damage’

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Three houses in Bloomington are either a “complete loss” or suffered “heavy damage” after a string of fires, according to the Bloomington Fire Department.

Monday afternoon, firefighters were called to the 3500 block of South Wickens Street in the Highlands subdivision.

The fire department says four houses caught fire in total, with one house escaping with only minor damage.

No injuries have been reported.

BFD has not commented on the cause of the fires.

This story will be updated once more information is available.