4 Indiana Bed Bath & Beyond set to close

Four Indiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores are set to close their doors for good.

The closures are part of a restructuring plan necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic that will include shuttering 63 stores by the end of the year, according to CNN.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans in July to close about 200 stores over the next two years. It also plans to cut hundreds of jobs.

The Indiana locations set to close include two in Indianapolis, one in Bloomington and one in Merrilliville:

8655 N. River Crossing Blvd, in Indianapolis

2520 East 79th Ave, in Merrillville

280 N. Gates Drive, in Bloomington

6010 West 86th Street, in Indianapolis

Like many retailers, the chain was forced to close several stores during the pandemic. However, the chain was struggling before the coronavirus hit the U.S.