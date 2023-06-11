INDIANAPOLIS – Four people were injured in separate shootings early Sunday morning, according to police.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to IU Health Methodist Hospital just before 1 a.m. for a walk-in person shot. When officers arrived, they located a victim who had been shot. There was no condition provided by authorities.

40 minutes later, police received a second shooting report on Indy’s east side. According to IMPD, officers responded to Devon Ave and East Washington Street and found a juvenile male who had been shot. He was transported to Riley Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

According to IMPD, a party was taking place in the area where large group of juveniles were seen fleeing as officers arrived.

Then, just after 3 a.m., officers received a third shooting report on Indy’s near northwest side According to IMPD, officers responded to a club in the 2300 block of West 16th Street. When officers arrived, they located two men who had been shot. They both were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries, according to police.

Investigators say someone fled the scene on a three-wheeled vehicle at a high rate of speed. An officer chase the individual who heard gunshots, going as fast as 90 MPH.

At approximately, 7:02 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. Ritter Ave., Community East Hospital, on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived they located two victims with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. No crime scene has been located.

All shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.