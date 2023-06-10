INDIANAPOLIS – Four people were injured in separate shootings early Saturday morning, according to police.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to Eskenazi Hospital just before 3 a.m. for a walk-in person shot. When officers arrived, they located a victim who had been shot. There was no condition provided by authorities.

20 minutes later, police received a second shooting in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, officers responded to East Pearl Street & East Washington Street and found two people that had been shot. Shortly After arriving, police were notified of a third person had been shot in the 200 block of South Meridian Street. All three victims were reported to be stable, according to police.

An individual was detained on scene and detectives are working to determine their role and involvement in the incident.

All shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475, or they can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.