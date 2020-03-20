4 people dead, 2 missing in Franklin County after vehicles swept away by floodwaters

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — Four people are dead and two more are missing after floodwaters swept two vehicles off a roadway near Laurel early Friday morning.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said a search is now underway.

According to DNR, Franklin County 911 received a call around 5 a.m. from a witness who reportedly saw headlights going off a roadway and heard calls for help near the intersection of Sanes Creek and Tee Hill roads.

Responding authorities including conservation officers, the Franklin County Fire Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department found the bridge over Sanes Creek had been partially washed away.

The initial search found one vehicle, and a second vehicle was located shortly after.

DNR said four deceased victims were found, and officials believe two more individuals are still missing.

The identities of the victims are being withheld, pending family notification.

DNR said the search is still underway.

This story will be updated.