4 people displaced, 1 firefighter hurt in Beech Grove fire

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — One firefighter was injured, and four people were displaced after a fire in Beech Grove Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a fire around 5 a.m. in a home in the 200 block of N. 9th Avenue.

Officials say the fire left the home uninhabitable. Four people were displaced. They are now getting victims’ assistance.

It took crews about 15 minutes to get the fire out. One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for a slight burn.

At this point, it appears the fire started on a side porch, but that has not been confirmed.

It’s estimated there is $50,000 worth of damage to the home.