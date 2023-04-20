INDIANAPOLIS — A violent night across Indianapolis carried over into Thursday morning, culminating in six people shot in under 11 hours, including three people who died from their injuries.

The most recent shooting happened in the area of Breen Drive and N. Brentwood Ave, near 38th and Post Road just before 7 a.m. Around 7:13, IMPD sent out an update that the victim had died.

Less than two hours earlier, a man was found shot and killed on Dexter Street near 21st Street on the near northwest side. The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m., according to police.

Rybolt Ave. shooting

Another person was shot at 2 a.m. on S. Rybolt Avenue near the intersection of Holt Road and Troy Avenue on the west side. A man was found outside a home and treated at the scene before he was taken to a trauma center. He was last said to be stable.

“We do believe at this point in time that this incident is an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. However, the suspect is still at large,” said Maj. Mike Leeper, an IMPD Nightwatch Commander.

The three other shootings happened between 8:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday.

IMPD was first sent to the near northeast side at 8:43 p.m. A man was located in a parking lot at an apartment complex on Beckwith Avenue (near Hillside Avenue and E. 25th Street) suffering from a critical gunshot wound. He died at the hospital, police said.

NOTE: Video is from 5:04 a.m. when only four shootings had occurred.

Less than 15 minutes later, police responded to a shooting on E. 17th Street, just north of N. Rural Street and Brookside Parkway N. Drive. A person was found shot and was last said to be stable.

A person was also shot on E. 52nd St. near N. Keystone Avenue. That person is expected to survive.

No one has been arrested in any of the shootings.