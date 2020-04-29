4 people shot near entrance to park on south side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a quadruple shooting incident early Wednesday near the entrance to Perry Park on the city’s south side. That location is near Stop 11 Rd. and S. Meridian St.

About 1 a.m., officers responded to a 9-1-1 call that someone had been shot at Perry Park. Upon arrival, they found four people with confirmed gunshot wounds. The ages of the victims are believed to be in their late teens to age 20.

The four victims were transported to Riley, Methodist and Eskenazi hospitals. One victim–under the age of 18–was in critical condition. Another was listed in serious condition, and two were stable, with non-life-threatening wounds.

Detectives say the motive for the shootings is unclear, but apparently followed some sort of disagreement.

Police detained four individuals for questioning. Their relationship to the crime is unclear.