4 people taken to hospital after neighbors report hearing explosion on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — At least five people were hurt Friday after a house fire with a possible explosion on the west side.

Emergency response teams were sent to the 500 block of Rybolt Avenue off of West Michigan Street around 8:15 a.m. for a reported fire.

Wayne Township fire officials say five people were found injured, and four of them were taken to the hospital in serious condition. One of the people taken to the hospital was a firefighter. The fifth person refused to be taken to the hospital.

A cat was also injured and taken to Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

The people who were hurt were either inside or near the house.





Photos courtesy of Wayne Twp. Fire

While an explosion has not been confirmed, our crews did see all four walls of the structure had collapsed.

Some neighbors reported smelling gas and hearing an explosion, although that has not been confirmed either.