INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and three males were injured early Sunday morning.

Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.

Police located a woman on a sidewalk with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound. Medics quickly arrived, but pronounced the woman deceased at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information, or any additional information at this time.

Officers were then called to a residence in the 1100 block of Maynard Drive on Indy’s southeast side an hour later.

Investigators located 3 males with multiple gunshot wounds inside a garage of a residence.

Two of the victims were transported in critical condition to area hospitals, while the third victim’s condition is unknown, according to police.

Police say the three males were sitting inside the garage when two masked individuals armed with handguns and a rifle walked in and opened fire.

The suspects fled the scene and police are actively searching at this time.

Police did not release any information as to what led up to the shooting, or any suspect information.

If you have any information about any of these incidents, then you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is preliminary information and we will update this article as we gather more information.