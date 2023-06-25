INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were killed, two others were injured after they were shot early Sunday morning on Indy’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 2:30 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located four people who had been shot. A man and woman were pronounced dead, while another man and woman were transported to area hospitals for treatment. They are said to be in critical and extreme critical condition, according to police.

No additional was provided by authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information has been made available.