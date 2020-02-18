4 shot, 2 stabbed within several hours during violent night in Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was another violent night in Indianapolis. Four people were shot and two people were stabbed in the span of two hours Monday night.

The first incident occurred just before 9:45 p.m. on Indy’s northeast side. A woman was stabbed in the 4400 block of Jamestown Court near North Arlington Avenue and East 46th Street. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Another stabbing occurred around 10 p.m. on Indy’s near south side. A man was stabbed in the 100 block of Wisconsin Street near South Meridian Street and West Morris Street. His condition is unknown.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tells us three people, two men and one woman, were shot just before 11:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Michigan. The trio then drove to a home in the 4300 block of Guilford Avenue. IMPD believes this is a targeted shooting, and all the victims are in good condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lastly, a person was shot just after 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Lasalle Street just south of Brookside Park on the city’s near east side. Police tell us that person is in stable condition.