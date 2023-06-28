GREENFIELD, Ind. — Four teen boys have been arrested after guns and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Greenfield, according to a press release from the Greenfield Police Department.

On Monday, June 26, Greenfield detectives stopped a vehicle in the area of State St. and New Rd. Upon searching the vehicle, detectives located two guns, ammunition, multiple THC vape cartridge’s, and several hundred dollars in cash.

All four teen boys were arrested. Two of the boys 16-years-old and the other two boys were 17-years-old. Two of the boys were released and face charges of Illegal Possession of Marijuana.

The other two boys were taken into custody and transferred to a juvenile detention.

“Greenfield Police Officers are committed to keeping violence and drugs out of our City. We will

continue to proactively enforce the laws of our State and prosecute those who violate them,” said Greenfield Police Department in a statement. Again, we call on the parents of our community to know what your kids are doing and who they are with.”

This is an active investigation, as detectives are working to determine where the guns and drugs came from.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.