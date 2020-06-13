432 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana, bringing total to 17

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 report Saturday, showing 39,543 people so far have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The data shows 432 new posititve coronavirus cases. The cases were reported between 4/19 and 6/12. 340,637 people have been tested so far, with 11.6% reporting positive.

The ISDH also announced an additional 17 deaths, bringing Indiana’s total to 2,231. The deaths occurred between 4/8 and 6/12.

Marion County reported 10,619 total cases and 647 total deaths, the most in the state.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Saturday, nearly 39 percent of ICU beds and more than 83 percent of ventilators are available.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.